Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.07.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.39. The company had a trading volume of 155,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,667. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.