CCC Intelligent Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the typical daily volume of 410 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

