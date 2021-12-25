CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.85

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.85 and last traded at $203.19, with a volume of 8691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

