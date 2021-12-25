CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Buys $31,796.36 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 202,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

