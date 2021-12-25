Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYAD. UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.00 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

