Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.