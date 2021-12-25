Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

