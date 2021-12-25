Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.