Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.