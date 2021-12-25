Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.37

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 10394283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

