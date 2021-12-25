CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.23.

NYSE:GIB opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.