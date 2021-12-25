CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.53

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$111.53 and traded as high as C$112.14. CGI shares last traded at C$111.77, with a volume of 383,794 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.56.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

