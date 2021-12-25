CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $374.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $374.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00210525 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,445,870 coins and its circulating supply is 46,300,634 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

