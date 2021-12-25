Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

