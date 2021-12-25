Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

CRL opened at $369.20 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

