Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.00

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 12773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

