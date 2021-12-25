ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,498.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $21,498.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,863.68 or 0.99925429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.55 or 0.01283937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.