Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 142.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chegg were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,985,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,933,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

