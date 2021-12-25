Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$17.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CHW stock opened at C$14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$240.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.51.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,585,681. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

