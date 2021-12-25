Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,746.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,746.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

