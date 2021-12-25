Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,746.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,746.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

