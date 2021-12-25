CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.11%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 256,582 shares of company stock worth $5,197,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.