Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.70-10.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63-7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $435.00 on Friday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

