Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

