Citigroup Begins Coverage on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

