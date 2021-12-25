Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.77 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $30.77 million and $219,245.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

