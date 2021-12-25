Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

