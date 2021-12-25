Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 63,040 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 284.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $914.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

