Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

