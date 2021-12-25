Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.