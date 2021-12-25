Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $867,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

