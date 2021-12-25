Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,465 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

