Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.39

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clearfield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

