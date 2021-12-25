CLSA Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

CLSA restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.