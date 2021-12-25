CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

