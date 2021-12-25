CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.
Shares of CMS opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79.
In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
See Also: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.