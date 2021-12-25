CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CNSP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 174,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.21. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

