Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 46,714 shares.The stock last traded at $52.25 and had previously closed at $52.03.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $624.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
