Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 46,714 shares.The stock last traded at $52.25 and had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $624.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

