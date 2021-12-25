Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after buying an additional 907,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

