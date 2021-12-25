Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

