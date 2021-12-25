Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

