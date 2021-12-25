Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Color Platform has a market cap of $329,610.59 and $395.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,901.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.37 or 0.00898531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00252346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

