Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down to $44.75

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.75, but opened at $43.56. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 241 shares traded.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.