Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 88,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of LOB opened at $83.66 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.