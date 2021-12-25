Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $38,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

