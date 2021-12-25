Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

