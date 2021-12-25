Comparing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and Santa Cruz County Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.54%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Santa Cruz County Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.64 $17.55 million $4.84 9.87

Santa Cruz County Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Summary

Santa Cruz County Bank beats BM Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

