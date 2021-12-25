Comparing Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.6% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -113.07% -82.45% -34.58% Phibro Animal Health 5.70% 22.34% 6.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Phibro Animal Health 1 1 0 0 1.50

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 9.62 -$169.43 million ($4.56) -6.84 Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 1.01 $54.38 million $1.20 17.27

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Travere Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment comprises of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.