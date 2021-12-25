Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compugen by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CGEN opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

