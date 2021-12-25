Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG stock remained flat at $$9.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,918. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.