ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

